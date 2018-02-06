Doping tests in schools not necessary, says Neil Francis

Any attempts to bring doping tests into schools would be heading into a legal minefield according to a former Irish rugby international.

It comes as Sports Ireland says schools rugby is now considered high-risk when it comes to anti-doping.

Neil Francis

Former Ireland international Neil Francis thinks introducing the measures would be beneficial but not entirely necessary.

"Where I think there is a problem is when these boys leave school. That's the issue," he said.

"From 18 to 22 that is where the issue is. I don't think there is a major problem in school sports in this country."

- Digital Desk