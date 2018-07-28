Donoghue says Galway will be 'ready to go again' despite injury concerns

Eoghan Cormican

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue is hopeful the injuries picked up by Joe Canning, Gearoid McInerney and Adrian Tuohey will not rule them out of next Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final replay.

Galway manager Michael Donoghue reacts late in the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

McInerney was forced off with a quarter of an hour remaining in regulation time, the All-Star centre-back was later spotted with his right calf heavily strapped.

Adrian Tuohey, who had a virus during the week, did not re-emerge for extra-time because of a back problem while a knee injury took Joe Canning out of the game on 82 minutes.

When quizzed on the severity of these injuries, Donoghue was giving little away.

“Hopefully, there is nothing too bad. It is too early yet [to know]. I have hardly seen them,” said Donoghue.

What pleased the Galway boss was the manner in which they finished out the game despite the loss of these key players. Conor Whelan also looked to be substituted because of an injury, while David Burke was another pulled ashore before the end.

Daithi Burke, despite wearing an ankle support, lasted the course. Johnny Glynn limped heavily out of the Galway dressing-room afterwards with his knee well strapped.

Galway's Joe Canning leaves the field injured. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Donoghue admitted it was one of his most challenging games in terms of reorganising the team after each injury.

“I give huge credit to our boys. We had knocks, lads sick during the week. Nothing got them down. The character that shone through for the last week has been massive. Lads that came off the bench made a massive contribution and that will stand us in good stead.

“When Clare got the goal, we went down straight away and Jayo [Jason Flynn] got the point. That epitomises the character of this team. These are a massive bunch. They are really committed to the cause. They want to be as successful as they can be. They’ve massive experience and they’ll be ready to go again.

“We had chances. We were a point up. It was obvious the way James [Owens] was going, he was going to give [Clare] a chance. He did. Both teams deserve another crack at it.”

CLARE v GALWAY HIGHLIGHTS



The best bits from a thoroughly entertaining GAA encounter at Croke Park in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final.



Complete GAA coverage: https://t.co/ZrySIuruzL pic.twitter.com/ndJmsgov8I — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 28, 2018

What didn’t please him was their wides tally of 12 in the first-half.

“Our efficiency is normally very good. Today, a bit down, but the encouraging thing is that we were still taking shots. We take it as a learning from the game."

“The way the game went, it ebbed and flowed. When we got a foothold, Clare came back and you have to give them unbelievable credit. The shower, too, made conditions hard.

"Both teams adapted unbelievably well. It is a game of massive magnitude. The prize at stake is huge. We just draw on our experience now, recover and go again next week.”