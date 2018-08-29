Donegal's Jason Quigley believes he is close to world title fight

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley feels he is on the verge of getting a shot at a world boxing title.

The 27-year-old had hoped to face Ryota Murata in Vegas for the WBA belt but the bout has fallen through during negotiations.

Murata will now instead face mandatory challenger Rob Brant.

Quigley, who has won all 14 of his fights as a professional, feels he's well placed to contend for multiple titles in his weight division.

He said: "I'm in the ideal position, where I'm at right now at this stage of my career, I'm steadily climbing that ladder. I'm in a great position.

"So the WBC and the WBA, now it's a matter of time of just getting those three or four more fights under my belt, gaining that good experience and then challenging and winning.

"Because I've had that year out, I've had one fight back and I'm looking to get another two or three fights back before I challenge for that world title."