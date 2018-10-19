Donegal confirm Stephen Rochford as part of their backroom team

Donegal have confirmed that former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is joining Declan Bonner's backroom staff.

It follows the news that Karl Lacey, Anthony McGrath and John McElhone have all departed the set-up after just a year of working under Bonner.

Rochford recently stepped down as Mayo manager after four years in charge.

He has been joined in the Donegal coaching panel by Naomh Ultan clubman Aaron Kyles.