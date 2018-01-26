Donald Trump as Arsenal boss? Bellerin hopes it’s never Gunner happen

There is no danger of Donald Trump replacing Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager – but Hector Bellerin has made sure to get his objection to such an idea clear.

An interview with US President Trump, conducted by Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, will air on Sunday night.

In it, Morgan, an outspoken critic of Wenger, presented Trump with an Arsenal shirt in his name and wrote on Twitter: “The moment I invite President Trump to be Arsenal’s new manager – because he’d build a strong defensive wall, have an attacking philosophy & want to win big trophies at all costs.”

And, for all Morgan was clearly joking, Spanish defender Bellerin was quick to get his point of view across regardless.

Back to the drawing board, Piers.