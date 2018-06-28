Donal Moloney sideline ban upheld ahead of Munster final clash with Cork

Clare co-manager Donal Moloney will not be on the sideline for Sunday’s Munster SHC final against Cork as the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) have upheld his recommended three-month ban.

The Irish Examiner understands the county board intend appealing the decision to the Central Appeals Committee on Moloney's behalf, but until such time the Scarriff man cannot play an active role for the Banner in Thurles.

Moloney was mentioned in referee Paud O’Dwyer’s report from Clare’s win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium earlier this month.

Linesman Johnny Murphy’s account of a couple of incidents on the line involving minor interference with him on Moloney’s behalf as well as an exchange with a Tipperary management official were included in the report.

Along with David Reidy, who had his red card against Limerick rescinded freeing him up to play in Semple Stadium this weekend, Moloney had his meeting with the CHC in Croke Park last Saturday. While Reidy’s decision was made on the day, Moloney did not learn his fate until Tuesday.

Gerry O’Connor (left) and Donal Moloney.

Moloney’s fellow manager Gerry O’Connor will take up bainisteoir duties against Cork, while coach Gavin Keary is expected to be maor foirne as he was in the victory over Limerick in Ennis.

Speaking about the matter at Clare’s Munster final press conference’s last week, Moloney said: “I would always have respected officials and opposing team managers. We've great relationships with opposing team managements.

"We sometimes find this to be a lonely spot so we confer and collaborate behind the scenes quite a lot, much more than people actually think. We compare notes when we're in difficult spots and so on. That is always part of it.

"I am obviously going to appeal and whatever decision is made we will absolutely respect it.”

He also played down the significance of any suspension, saying: “It doesn't matter whether I am on the top tier of the stand or down on the pitch because we're all mic-ed up and we've had different scenarios during the league and I went up to the gantry and Gerry (O’Connor) stayed down on the sideline.

"I did maor foirne for a couple of days. We mix it up and change it around and Gerry had done maor foirne.

"Last Sunday (v Limerick), Gerry was in the front row of the stand and Gavin (Keary) was maor foirne, so that's really of little consequence.”