Djokovic’s path to nine Masters titles

Novak Djokovic’s win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati on Sunday made him the first man to win all nine of the ATP’s Masters 1000 titles.

Here Press Association Sport plots the Serbian’s path to yet another extraordinary career accomplishment:

MIAMI (2007)

Still a teenager, Djokovic became the youngest winner of the Miami Masters with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Guillermo Canas. He moved up to a then career-high seventh in the world as a result of his win.

CANADA (2007)

His 7–6 (7/2) 2–6 7–6 (7/2) win over Roger Federer in Montreal marked a major career breakthrough for Djokovic. It was the first time he had beaten Federer in their five meetings, and followed successive triumphs over Andy Roddick and Rafael Nadal in the previous two rounds.

INDIAN WELLS (2008)

Having blasted past defending champion Nadal in the semi-finals, Djokovic found the going tougher against home favourite Mardy Fish in the final, but eventually prevailed 6-2 5-7 6-3.

ROME (2008)

By then the world number three, Djokovic was forced to dig deep as he came from a set down to outlast Swiss star Stanislas Wawrinka 4-6 6-3 6-3 and claim his first title in the Italian capital.

PARIS (2009)

Djokovic defied a twisted ankle to edge a marathon battle with another home favourite, Gael Monfils. The Frenchman battled back from 4-1 down in the deciding set but Djokovic held his nerve to win the title 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7/3).

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in straight sets to win the Cincinnati Masters title (John Minchillo/AP)

MADRID (2011)

Inflicting a first clay court defeat in nearly two years upon Rafael Nadal, Djokovic also extended his unbeaten streak in 2011 to 32 matches after a 7-5 6-4 victory over the Spaniard at La Caja Magica.

SHANGHAI (2012)

Djokovic saved five matches points to seal a 5-7 7-6 (13/11) 6-3 victory over Andy Murray, the man who had beaten him to clinch his first US Open title the previous month. The Serb wrapped up his epic win in three hours and 20 minutes.

MONTE CARLO (2013)

Nadal’s 46-match, eight-title reign at the Monte Carlo Masters was finally brought to an end by Djokovic, who clinched victory 6-2 7-6 (7/1), once again getting the better of the Spaniard on his favourite surface.

CINCINNATI (2018)

Having fallen in five previous finals, Djokovic finally wrapped up his career clean sweep of ATP Masters 1000 titles with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Federer in Cincinnati.

