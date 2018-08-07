Dingley places fifth in Edinburgh; Greene misses out on final in Glasgow

Oliver Dingley has registered his best ever finish at a major championships.

The 2016 Olympian placed fifth in the final of the men's 1-metre springboard at the European Championships in Edinburgh.

Oliver Dingley

His fifth of six jumps had placed him within touching distance of a medal.

Just 6.5 points separated Dingley from a bronze.

He will return on Thursday morning for the preliminary round of the 3-metre springboard, an event where he achieved a top 10 at Rio two years ago.

@OliverDingley was "devastated" to miss out on the podium but he takes huge positives from his showing at the #EuropeanChampionships #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/nNzvp8EKId — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Darragh Greene has finished sixth in his semi final of the men's 50-metre breast-stroke at the at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The Longford man swam a time of 27.44 seconds, and was twelfth overall missing out on a place in the final.

Fantastic swim from @GreeneDarragh in 50Breast SF, he equals his pb of 27.44 to finish 5th in the first SF and 12th overall #Glasgow2018 #tramarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/BzZUphgC2b — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 7, 2018

Digital Desk