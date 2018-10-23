Dingle official facing proposed eight-week ban for striking player

The Dingle official that struck East Kerry's Dara Moynihan is facing a proposed eight-week ban.

Photo by Domnick Walsh

The Kerry CCC met last night to consider the referee's match report following the brawl that marred Sunday's Kerry Championship semi-final replay in Tralee.

Video of the brawl was also investigated.

Footage has emerged from Tralee.



Left of the screen; keep an eye on the figure in a red and black tracksuit and blue no. 10; pic.twitter.com/TsRtXo8d9O — Off The Ball (@offtheball) October 22, 2018

Dingle are set to play Dr Crokes this Sunday in the Kerry SFC final.

