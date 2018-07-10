Didier Deschamps set to start Blaise Matuidi against Belgium

Blaise Matuidi is set to be restored to the France midfield for this evening's World Cup semi-final with Belgium.

The Juventus midfielder missed France's quarter-final win over Uruguay through suspension, while Thomas Meunier will be missing tonight through suspension for the Belgians.

Meanwhile, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez could revert to a back four tonight after a three-man defence proved sufficient to see off Brazil 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

The absence of Meunier may force the manager’s hand into tinkering with his formation.

Nacer Chadli could be pressed into service on the right, with Yannick Carrasco slotting in on the other midfield flank in a 4-4-2.

Kick off in St Petersburg is at 7pm.