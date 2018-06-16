Didier Deschamps: France can do a lot better

Didier Deschamps admits France can improve significantly after they scraped a controversial 2-1 victory against Australia in their World Cup opener.

Les Bleus benefited from the competition’s first use of video assistant referee technology when they were awarded a debatable second-half penalty, which was converted by Antoine Griezmann.

Uruguayan official Andres Cunha initially played on after Joshua Risdon’s challenge on Griezmann before pointing to the spot having consulted video replays at the side of the pitch.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk led Holland to the 2010 World Cup final (Darko Bandic/AP)

Defender Behich appeared to get a toe on the ball when challenging Griezmann in the early stages of the second half before tripping the Atletico Madrid forward with his follow-through.

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said he did not want to speak about VAR following the Group C defeat and declared himself proud of his side’s performance.

The Dutchman took charge of the Socceroos for the first time in a competitive match and saw them come close to snatching an unlikely point from the 1998 world champions.

“Everybody is talking about the VAR but for me it’s the start and we have to learn a lot about this system but I prefer to say something about the game,” said Van Marwijk, according to socceroos.com.au.

“I cannot change that any more.”

Van Marwijk, who was appointed at the start of the year following the surprise resignation of Ange Postecoglou, added: “I’m proud but disappointed. I think we gave a very good performance.

Amazing performance by the lads today. Captain was fantastic and lead the team well as always. We deserved the draw. We will pick ourselves up and get ready for our next game now. 🙌🏼🌍🏆🇦🇺 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 16, 2018

“No one expected we could play like this against France but I think there were a lot of moments when (France) didn’t know what to do any more so that’s a big compliment for us.

“The way we wanted to play, they did it for 95 per cent so I can’t blame any players, I can only give them compliments. At least, we deserved a draw.

“When you see this game you must have confidence for the rest of the tournament but there is no guarantee.”

