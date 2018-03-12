Did LeBron James just sell the most outrageous dummy of the NBA season?

At this stage in his career, nobody should be surprised at the talent LeBron James exhibits on the basketball court, yet it is testament to his brilliance that everyone still is.

The 33-year-old’s latest trick came during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the LA Lakers. On the edge of the three-point line the forward guard looked to make a one-handed pass, but all was not as it seemed for the defenders attempting to stop him.

The dummy took two defenders away from Cavs forward centre, Ante Zizic, who dunked into the net unopposed.

To be fair to the Lakers, the dummy fooled most of those watching.

I’m still falling for this everytime I watch it — Jonathan Canady (@jonjoncanady) March 12, 2018

The Cavs ended up losing 127-113, but James did at least have some fun along the way.

The show goes on.