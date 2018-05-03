Diarmuid Connolly unavailable for Dublin but 'door will always be open'

By Stephen Barry

Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly has made a personal decision to make himself unavailable to play for Dublin or St Vincent's in recent weeks.

However, the Dublin manager added, "the door will always be open for Diarmuid".

Connolly hasn't started a game for the Dubs since June 2017. He was suspended for much of last summer but played a key role in the second-half of their All-Ireland final victory.

This spring, the five-time All-Ireland winner's only action was as a substitute against Mayo in February. He has disappeared from the radar since then, even missing St Vincent's wins against Skerries Harps and Na Fianna.

"Diarmuid, over the last number of weeks, just hasn't been available for club or county activity," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We respect that decision and I hope everybody else does as well. We play an amateur sport.

"The door will always be open for Diarmuid and hopefully we see him back playing Gaelic games in the not too distant future."