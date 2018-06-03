Diarmuid Connolly set to play Gaelic football in the US this summer

Diarmuid Connolly is set to play Gaelic football in the US this summer, the Irish Examiner understands.

The two-time All-Star is said to be weighing up his options with Boston and New York regarded as potential spots. Aidan McAnespies in Boston are believed to be the leading contenders to attract him.

Were a temporary transfer granted by St Vincent’s, it would mean Connolly will be unavailable to Dublin this summer, although it’s likely he would return in time for the club’s Dublin senior football and hurling championships when they re-commence in September.

Connolly, who came on in last year’s All-Ireland final after serving a 12-week break and won the free that Dean Rock sent over to win the game, has only featured for the county once this year in their Division 1 win over Mayo in Castlebar in February when he came on as a substitute for Ciarán Kilkenny.

Early last month, Connolly, who turns 31 next month, made a surprise start for the club’s senior hurlers in a league game. He had been named to feature for the footballers in their championship opener against Skerries Harps but didn’t tog out.

In early April, it was reported that Connolly had become disenchanted with Gaelic games. Speaking at the end of that month, Jim Gavin mentioned that he hoped the forward might be part of the panel later in the year.

“The situation is that Diarmuid just hasn't been available to play football and hurling with his club, and with the county as well. We respect that position, and hopefully everyone does as well. It is an amateur sport, but that said, the door will always be open for Diarmuid, and I know for sure with the club and also the county. Hopefully, we'll see him back playing Gaelic games soon."

Among those current inter-county footballers set to play in Boston this summer include Brendan Murphy (Carlow), Liam Silke (Galway), Colm Murphy and Robbie Piggott (Laois).