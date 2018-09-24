Details of live TV coverage of Liam Miller tribute match announced

The Liam Miller Tribute match will be live on the free to air Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Sport (platform exclusive channel) tomorrow from 2pm.

Tommy Martin will present the show with commentary from Trevor Welch and Keith Andrews.

Niamh Kinsella will be pitch side.

Virgin Media One will also have highlights of the game at 10pm tomorrow.

Roy Keane will captain the Manchester United Legends team which will take on a Celtic/Republic of Ireland side in the game.