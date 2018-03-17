Details for Ireland’s homecoming announced

Ireland’s Grand Slam-winners will receive a heroes’ welcome in Dublin tomorrow, writes Stephen Barry.

Joe Schmidt’s history-makers sealed only a third Grand Slam in Ireland’s history with a 24-15 victory over England.

The Ireland team celebrate with the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Their homecoming will take place at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow at 4.30pm.

The squad will be presented to the public in an event lasting approximately half-an-hour.

Tickets are free and will be available through ticketmaster.ie from 6pm this evening on a first come first served basis.

Here's hoping for more memorable scenes like Tommy Bowe's celebrations in 2009.