Details for Ireland’s homecoming announced
17/03/2018
Ireland’s Grand Slam-winners will receive a heroes’ welcome in Dublin tomorrow, writes Stephen Barry.
Joe Schmidt’s history-makers sealed only a third Grand Slam in Ireland’s history with a 24-15 victory over England.
Their homecoming will take place at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow at 4.30pm.
The squad will be presented to the public in an event lasting approximately half-an-hour.
Tickets are free and will be available through ticketmaster.ie from 6pm this evening on a first come first served basis.
Here's hoping for more memorable scenes like Tommy Bowe's celebrations in 2009.
