Despite horror week City are on course to become record-breaking champions in more ways than one

Despite a week in which they missed the chance to win the league against Manchester United, and were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool, Manchester City are again on course for the greatest Premier League season of all time.

Well, according to the record books at least. City’s 3-1 win at Tottenham reminded the football world of what the champions in waiting were capable of, as well as keeping their hopes of breaking records alive.

This is how today's dramatic action leaves the top 6 in the #PL pic.twitter.com/70S5ITFomo — Premier League (@premierleague) April 14, 2018

Pep Guardiola’s team could win the league before playing again if United lose to West Brom, but when they do lift the title at the end of the season, just how many records will they hold?

With one win, City now back on course for all those records. They need three wins from five to break the 95-point record, five wins from five to break 100 points, and 11 goals to break the 103-goal record. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 14, 2018

With five games to go the points record (95, Chelsea 2004/05) wins record (30, Chelsea 2016/17) and goals scored record (103, Chelsea 2009/10) are all up for grabs.

And with Swansea (h), West Ham (a), Huddersfield (h), Brighton (h) and Southampton (a) to come, they might fancy their chances.

Crisis club City still on course to reach 102 points or two points if your league table software can only do double figures. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 14, 2018

The result was also a timely reminder of just how dominant City have been, beating a talented Spurs side away from home after a week of disappointment.

So after a tough week , a Manchester derby , a tough game and disappointment of going out of champs league , city go to spurs who are unbeaten in 14 and totally out play them , could have scored 6 , spurs still miles off winning the premier league ! — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) April 14, 2018

Well I didn't expect that second half from City. Make no mistake, that was a Big Test and City answered it far better than I thought they would. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) April 14, 2018

With a Premier League/League Cup double, as well as several potential records, where does this City team sit in the list of great Premier League sides?