Derry move up to third with win over Bohs; Bray and St Pat's also win

Derry City 3; Bohemians 1: Derry City overcame Bohemians tonight to record their sixth win on the spin and grab third spot in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division

The turning point came with the 55th minute dismal of Bohemians midfielder, Paddy Kavanagh with the game tied 1-1.

Rory Patterson went on to find the net in the 58 minute and Derry never looked back.

Nicky Low of Derry City goes around Shane Supple of Bohemians to score his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Bohemians at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Derry had opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Aaron McEneff drove a low shot beyond the reach of Shane Supple as the Bohs defence stood off the midfielder.

That said Dylan Watts drew the teams level six minutes later when he was sent scampering clear by Kavanagh, the scorer producing a superb chip over the head of the advancing Ger Doherty.

With Patterson having netted three minutes after Kavanagh's red card, the home side huffed and puffed but failed to put the game to bed, Bohs refusing to give up the ghost.

However, two minutes into injury time, man of the match, Nicky Low, got the deserved winner when he broke free to round supple and send Derry into third spot and a boost before this weekend's trip to Oriel Park, Dundalk.

St. Pat's also returned to winning ways this evening.

Ryan Brennan's first half goal was enough to give Liam Buckley's side a 1-0 win at home to Waterford.

Jake Keegan also missed a first half penalty for the Saints, while Waterford ended the game with just nine-men.

Bray Wanderers have picked up their first win of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, at the eleventh attempt.

Ronan Coughlan's goal eight-minutes into the second half gave the managerless Seagulls a 1-0 victory at home to Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops cause wasn't helped by Daniel Carr's sending off.