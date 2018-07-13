Derry GAA mourns death of inter-county hurler

Derry GAA is mourning the tragic death of inter-county hurler Aodhán O’Donnell.

The county's website paid tribute to the "much valued team mate and hurler at both club and county level", who "will be greatly missed".

They said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Derry GAA are with Aodhán’s family, friends and club members at this difficult time."

His club, Na Magha, which is based in the city, said: "The club and O'Donnell Family would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support in what has been a very challenging week.

"Aodhán's funeral arrangements will be released in coming days.

"Go ndeánfaidh Dia trocáire Air."

O'Donnell had played in Derry's Christy Ring Cup semi-final against Kildare last month.

The Irish News reports that O'Donnell had gone into the River Foyle on Sunday evening.

A body was recovered from the water this morning amid searches, but had yet to be identified at the time of publication.

PSNI Foyle said: "Unfortunately this morning we had to task Foyle Search and Rescue to recover a body from the River Foyle of a male who entered the water late Sunday night, we are not treating this as suspicious.

"I'm sure you will join me and my team in sending your thoughts to the family and friends at this time.

"If you were the rowers there I had to shout to, I'd like to personally thank you for your help if you want contact us or Foyle Search and Rescue."
By Stephen Barry

