Derry club epitomise the spirit of Ladies football

They come from all over Ireland to attend the Ladies football final with a record of 46,286 at last year's Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland final.

This year has seen TG4 extend their coverage. Now, fans can follow all the action from the early stages of the championship - and the new round-robin structure will ensure that only the very best will survive to September.

However, it is not just about the elites in the sport. Every year, the young players, the future of the sport get the chance to grace Croke Park and show off their talent in front of a huge crowd.

This video, released by the LGFA, focuses on St Canice's - a club in Co Derry who have 170 girls attending their annual summer camp.

Three of their players played at half time in the 2002 final - an we hear from one the girls who played - describing it as one of her "best achievements".

The video shows the spirit of the game, and can be seen below: