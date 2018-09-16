Derry City overcome Cobh Ramblers to capture EA Sports Cup
16/09/2018 - 18:40:00Back to Sport Home
Derry City have won the EA Sports Cup for the 11th time in their history this afternoon.
The Candystripes were 3-1 winners over First Division side Cobh Ramblers at the Brandywell Stadium.
A goal from Ronan Hale saw Derry City take the lead after 24 minutes after a mistake from Cobh's James McSweeney allowed Hale to beat Cobh keeper Adam Mylod at his near post.
Here's the goal from @ronanhale9 that put @derrycityfc 1-0 up in the #EASportsCupFinal.— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASportsCupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZfZ6BuINLW
The First Division side were quick to respond however - Kevin Taylor rolled the ball invitingly across the Derry goal before Chris Hull slided in to convert at the far post.
And here's the equaliser from Chris Hull as @CobhRamblersFC hit-back almost immediately.— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018
What a start to this game!
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASportsCupFinal pic.twitter.com/5wvTap31c0
Derry took the lead again after the half-time interval, Darren Cole converting a free header from a Ben Fisk corner.
WATCH:— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018
Darren Cole heads home to put @derrycityfc 2-1 up in the #EASportsCupFinal.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! pic.twitter.com/eg8ZMWdrh2
Derry gave themselves some breathing space after 71 minutes.
Aaron McEneff converted a penalty after Cobh's Ian Mylod pushed Derry's Jamie McDonagh inside the box.
Here's the penalty incident and the penalty from Aaron McEneff that has put @derrycityfc 3-1.— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 16, 2018
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #EASportsCupFinal pic.twitter.com/pR8OvQ9gLS
Derry City: Gerard Doherty, Dan Seaborne, Aaron McEneff, Aaron Splaine (Nicky Low 64), Jamie McDonagh, Rory Hale (Shane McNamee 90), Ben Fisk (Adrian Delap 75), Darren Cole, Dean Shiels, Ronan Hale, Kevin McHattie.
Cobh Ramblers: Adam Mylod, Kevin Taylor, Ben O'Riordan (Craig Donnellan 76), James McSweeney, Stephen Christopher (Charlie Fleming 61), David Hurley, Ian Mylod, Chris Hull, Denzil Fernandes (Cian Leonard 81), Gordon Walker, Shane O'Connor.
Referee: Ben Connolly.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here