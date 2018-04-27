Derry City drop points at home against Shamrock Rovers

Derry City dropped their first points of the season at home in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight after playing out a scoreless with Shamrock Rovers.

Waterford United remain third in the table following a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians came back from two goals down to claim a 2- 2 draw with St Pat's at Richmond Park, while Limerick defeated bottom side Bray 1-0.

In the First Division, UCD are now four points clear at the top of the table following their win over Wexford and Drogheda's draw with Shelbourne.

Elsewhere, Galway United earned three points against Cobh Ramblers.

- Digital desk