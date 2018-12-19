Dereck Chisora vows to take fight against Dillian Whyte out of judges’ hands

Dereck Chisora wants his heavyweight showdown with Dillian Whyte to be taken out of the judges’ hands after declaring war on his London rival.

The pair stage a rematch of their memorable clash in Manchester two years ago that saw Whyte awarded a split decision, although both fighters emerged from the evening with enhanced reputations.

While the build-up to Saturday’s eagerly-awaited collision at The O2 has so far lacked the acrimony to 2016, ‘The Brawl To Settle It All’ took on a more hostile tone during Wednesday’s public workout in Canary Wharf.

Saturday night, I’m going to find this guy, hunt him down and beat him up! It’s WAR 👊🏾🔥. #WarChisora #3Days pic.twitter.com/t6KwXQCXGs — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) December 19, 2018

Chisora, the 34-year-old former world-title challenger now managed by David Haye, used a mouthpiece inscribed with the world ‘war’ before outlining his approach to avenging his defeat in their first fight.

“We don’t want to use judges, he has to get knocked out. We have to knock him out, we are coming there with a knockout mentality,” Chisora said.

“No points, nothing. We’re not going to come to box, we’re coming to fight. How I feel right now is war, war, war.

“We’ve trained hard for this fight. There’s only one way we’re going to go for this fight. We’re going to war – right from the get-go.

This one is for the fans. @DerekWarChisora is going to pound @DillianWhyte down and stop him. Saturday 22nd December #whytechisora2 is live on @SkySports Box Office 👉🏾 https://t.co/PcP3JvJn3b pic.twitter.com/fbvMtMsu9x — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) December 19, 2018

“Start pounding him down. I’m going to pound him and pound him and pound him. He can’t hurt me because he doesn’t have a powerful shot that bothers me.”

Pointing to each biceps in turn, Chisora added: “The fans can expect war. This is Hallelujah and this is Amen.”

The prize at stake is a possible fight with Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on April 13, although reports suggest the IBF, WBA and WBO champion may now instead look to make his American debut on the same date. The winner could land a fight with Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)

The only stain on Whyte’s 25-fight record is the 2015 clash with Joshua that ended in a seventh-round knockout, the result failing to detract from an impressive performance from the south Londoner.

Since then he has reeled off eight straight wins, including a decision against Joseph Parker and victory over Chisora in their first contest.

“I’ve changed a lot. One thing I’ve been over the last two years is consistent,” Whyte said.

“That’s the main thing, I’ve been consistent. I’ve had hard fights, boring fights and exciting fights, but been consistent. Dillian Whyte believes his consistency stands him in good stead (Steve Paston/PA)

“The first time I fought Chisora was the second ever that was ever scheduled for 12 and the one before that got stopped.

“But now I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’m experienced in the rounds, showing different things in different rounds.

“In my last fight I got put down in the 12th round and I got up and did what I had to do to win.

“Usually I get hurt in fights and just carry on scrapping but the experience, maturity and consistency has improved so much.

Responding to Chisora’s vow to pound him, Whyte added: “What can I say? Good luck to him in his hunt and his pound.

“Dereck says a lot of things and he does a lot of things. But it’s good that he’s coming to hunt me down and he’s coming to pound me and whatever.”

- Press Association