Derby land Jozefzoon

Derby have signed Florian Jozefzoon from Sky Bet Championship rivals Brentford.

The Dutch winger has signed a three-year deal at Pride Park for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £2.75million.

Derby manager Frank Lampard told the club’s official website: “Florian is a player that I have been tracking since I first got the job here so it’s fantastic for us to get the deal done.

“At 27 I think he’s in a prime age and I am sure he can bring all his excellent qualities to Derby County.”

Jozefzoon, capped at youth level for his country, came through the youth system at Ajax and made a handful of appearances for the first team.

He then had spells at NAC Breda, RKC Waalwijk and PSV, where he was part of the title winning team in 2014-15.

The midfielder joined Brentford in January last year and played 62 games for the Bees, scoring eight goals.

Speaking to RamsTV, Jozefzoon said: “Derby have a really good squad, good players and now a new manager, with a lot of experience as a player.”

- Press Association