Derby boss Frank Lampard fined after accepting misconduct charge

Derby boss Frank Lampard has been fined £2,000 after accepting a Football Association misconduct charge.

The 40-year-old was sent to the stands in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Rotherham after arguing with the officials in the 77th minute.

Lampard was protesting against a handball decision at the New York Stadium having already seen Tom Lawrence sent off and a penalty awarded against the Rams.

He has avoided a touchline ban so will be in the dugout for the visit of Blackburn on Tuesday.

“I need to go back to the rulebook myself because I do not want to be leaving the game,” Lampard said, after the match.

“I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

“I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn’t a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn’t get one.”

