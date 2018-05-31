Derby announce Frank Lampard as new manager

Frank Lampard has been appointed Derby’s new boss on a three-year contract.

The former England international is the Rams’ seventh manager in three years and replaces Gary Rowett, who joined Stoke this month.

Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, retired from playing in 2017 and has been working as a pundit for BT Sport.

“I’m excited to be making my first move into management with a club with such huge tradition and history,” said the 39-year-old.

“I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the chairman Mel Morris CBE and the board.

“We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and academy talent we have at Pride Park.

“This is my first job as a manager but I’ve been working towards this for a long time. I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me.

“I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m here to work hard. I’m really looking forward to getting started and to the challenge ahead.”

Lampard won every major club honour during a decorated playing career while he also earned 106 caps for England, scoring 29 goals.

After joining from West Ham in 2001 he left Chelsea in 2014, going on to play for Manchester City and New York City, having won 11 major trophies.

Frank Lampard made 106 appearances for England. (Tony Marshall/Empics)

He won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m delighted to have someone of Frank’s calibre as our new manager,” said chief executive Mel Morris.

“I’ve always been an admirer of Frank both as a player and a person, especially in the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

“That impression was only re-enforced when we interviewed him for this role – his passion and humility shone through in equal measure. The board were unanimous that he was the standout applicant with many highly desirable and unique capabilities.”

Under Rowett, Derby lost in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi final to eventual winners Fulham this month and have not been in the Premier League for 10 years.

