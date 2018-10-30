Dele Alli signs new six-year contract with Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The England international, who joined from MK Dons in 2015, has committed his future to the club, having been in discussions since the summer.

Alli, 22, will spend the next six years with Spurs and has received a bumper pay rise.

He follows the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Davinson Sanchez, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months.

Alli said on his Instagram page: “Delighted to have signed a new contract until 2024.

“Would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the club – chairman, manager, all my teammates and the fans for their constant support.

“I’ve loved my time at @spursofficial so far and I’m very excited to see what the future holds! ⚽ #COYS”

It provides Spurs a timely boost as they last week announced that further delays to their new stadium meant they will be playing all of their remaining 2018 games at Wembley.

Alli, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, came on as a second-half substitute in Monday night’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City – a result that further dampened the mood at the club.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Real Madrid, acknowledged there is a gap between his side and City, but tying the likes of Alli down for the best years of his career will help bridge it.

Spurs have an impressive record of getting their star players to commit to the club, with a flurry of them signing new deals last summer, which is at odds with their activity in the transfer market. Dele Alli scored for England in the World Cup quarter-final (Owen Humphreys/PA)

They became the first club not to make a summer transfer window signing since its inception.

Tottenham will be hoping that Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen will be the next players to tie new deals, with discussions believed to be ongoing.

Alli has been a key player for Spurs under Pochettino and in his 112 Premier League appearances for the club has scored 38 goals and provided 26 assists, more than Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes at the same age.

He has also established himself in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, winning 31 caps to date, and scoring in the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden in Russia this summer.

Alli captained the club for the first time last month in his Milton Keynes homecoming, where Spurs beat Watford in the Carabao Cup at Stadium MK.

- Press Association