Dele Alli live streamed himself playing Fortnite and it was peak 2018

Dele Alli took a break from training to live stream himself playing Fortnite.

Watched by tens of thousands of fans on Twitch, the Spurs midfielder showed off what he could do on the online multiplayer game.

3 wins in first 3 games!! 25k viewers! You're missing out if you're not viewing! Come and join me https://t.co/oU8TSnCtR1 pic.twitter.com/APaB8dN7Ty — Dele (@dele_official) April 25, 2018

And it looked like he was pretty good too.

Dele Alli's got a bright future as a Twitch streamer if his day job doesn't pan out. pic.twitter.com/F5mLMnh0a2 — Twitch (@Twitch) April 26, 2018

Fortnite’s huge popularity has already seen it influencing what we see on the football pitch, with players such as Alli and Antoine Griezman both performing game-inspired goal celebrations.

Fortnite is a co-operative sandbox survival game that was released in 2017 for use on a number of consoles and PC.

Since its launch it has become a behemoth, with its creator Epic Games saying in February that it draws 3.4 million players at once.

From the response to Alli’s live stream, it seems like people even enjoy watching the game being played too.

You could watch Bayern play Real Madrid in the UCL semi-finals...



Or you could watch Dele Alli live streaming himself playing Fortnite instead... 🎮😂 pic.twitter.com/NSuiRR5vTj — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) April 25, 2018

Just spent the last 20 minutes watching Dele Alli play Fortnite. What am I doing? — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) April 25, 2018

The 22-year-old Englishman received credit where it was due for his achievements on the game too.

Mesut Özil has won 3 out of the last 4 FA Cups.



Dele Alli has won 3 out of 3 Fortnite games.



Levels. https://t.co/gueRJXeLdL — Ryan (@RyanMKiii) April 25, 2018

Some watching were reminded of a simpler time however.

Dele Alli playing Fortnite just the latest in a long line of footballers publicising their hobbies, dating back to 1963 when fans paid a shilling each to watch Nobby Stiles play Mousetrap in his front room. — Anthony Richardson (@AmhRichardson) April 26, 2018

Now that would get a big audience.