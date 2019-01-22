Dele Alli adds to Spurs injury woes

Tottenham have suffered more injury woe with news that Dele Alli is out until early March with a hamstring injury.

Alli sustained the problem in Sunday's 2-1 win at Fulham and it is the third such injury he has suffered this season.

He joins his England team-mate Harry Kane in the treatment room and is set to miss the club's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea, and the potential final, the Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund and a host of important Premier League games.

The club said on Twitter: "Following scans and clinical assessment, we can confirm that @dele_official has suffered a hamstring strain, sustained during Sunday's match.

"Dele will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with our medical staff, with the expectation of returning to training in early March."

