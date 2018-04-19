Dejan Lovren back in training for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren returned to training on Thursday to give manager Jurgen Klopp another boost ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma.

The Croatia international was forced off with a minor problem in Saturday's win over Bournemouth.

However, he was pictured in full training with the rest of his team-mates in images posted on Liverpool's website and would appear to be in contention for Saturday's trip to West Brom in the Premier League.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez returned to full training earlier this week after almost a month out with an ankle problem.