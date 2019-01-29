Deja vu for Chelsea and Manchester United in the FA Cup

Chelsea and Manchester United will meet in the FA Cup for the fifth time in the last six years, including replays, following the draw for the fifth round.

Here Press Association Sport looks at the most recent cup clashes between the Premier League giants.

Final, May 19, 2018 – Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Phil Jones fouls Eden Hazard in the area to give away a penalty (Nick Potts/PA).

Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty was enough for Chelsea to lift the trophy in what was manager Antonio Conte’s last game in charge. Alexis Sanchez had a goal ruled out for straying just offside, with referee Michael Oliver using the video assistant referee (VAR) to confirm the call.

Quarter-final, March 13, 2017 – Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Ander Herrera is sent off at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA).

A stormy clash at Stamford Bridge was settled by N’Golo Kante’s 51st-minute goal, with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho furious with the decision by referee Oliver to send off midfielder Ander Herrera in the first half.

Quarter-final, March 10, 2013 – Man Utd 2 Chelsea 2

Ramires (left) celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal of the game with team-mates (Martin Rickett/PA).

Goals from Javier Hernandez and Wayne Rooney gave the home side a two-goal lead after just 11 minutes at Old Trafford, but Chelsea staged a superb second-half comeback and secured a replay thanks to goals from substitute Eden Hazard and Ramires.

Quarter-final replay, April 1, 2013 – Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Demba Ba's FA Cup quarter-final winner v Man Utd in 2013... 👌#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/6pitTP0D7v — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2018

Demba Ba’s athletic volley shortly after half-time ended United’s bid for the domestic double and set up a semi-final with Manchester City at Wembley. United, who were without the injured Wayne Rooney, failed to score for the first time in 23 matches in all competitions.

Final, May 19, 2007 – Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Didier Drogba scores the first goal of the match (Rebecca Naden/PA).

Didier Drogba scored the only goal of the game just four minutes from the end of extra time to secure a cup double for Chelsea, although the first FA Cup final at the new Wembley was a largely forgettable affair.

- Press Association