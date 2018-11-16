Defender Jimmy Dunne called up for UEFA Nations League clash

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has been forced to alter this squad for the UEFA Nations League game away to Denmark on Monday, November 19 due to some injuries.

Manchester United defender Lee O'Connor.

Defender John Egan, midfielder Alan Browne, and forward Sean Maguire all miss out, while both Glenn Whelan and James McClean are also out after featuring in the scoreless draw with Northern Ireland.

Former Under-21 international Jimmy Dunne has been drafted into the senior squad for the first time. The defender, who is on loan at Hearts from Burnley, will link up with the Ireland players on Saturday ahead of their departure to Aarhus.

Manchester United defender Lee O'Connor will also be in the travelling party after impressing in training at FAI National Training Centre this week.

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Jimmy Dunne, Lee O'Connor, Enda Stevens

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Callum O'Dowda

Forwards: Scott Hogan, Callum Robinson, Aiden O'Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi