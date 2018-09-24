Deeney would offer England ‘a different dimension’, says Ben Foster

Ben Foster believes Watford team-mate Troy Deeney would add something extra to England’s attacking options.

Hornets captain Deeney has played a key role in the high-flying Hornets’ strong start to the season, but remains uncapped at international level.

The striker recently expressed disappointment at being overlooked by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate, with forwards Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Danny Welbeck selected ahead of him for the games against Spain and Switzerland.

Asked if he would select Deeney for the national team, goalkeeper Foster, who won eight England caps between 2007 and 2014, replied: “Yes, he offers a different dimension.

“Like when Peter Crouch was in the team, he brought a different dimension at the time.

“That’s what Troy’s got. If you get the ball up to him with quality, he will hold it and, as long as you can can get around him, you can get yourself so high up the pitch.

“He is such a strong boy and his work rate is second to none.

“Troy can only do his talking on the pitch. That’s what he has done at every game since I have been here this season.”

Deeney, who has scored twice in six Premier League games this season, has won plenty of admirers for his strength, determination and hard-working displays.

The 30-year-old revealed after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham that he has been playing with three broken toes.

Foster, who moved to Vicarage Road from West Brom during the summer, has been impressed with Deeney’s leadership skills and says fourth-placed Watford are “lucky and blessed” to have him.

“He is a winner, that’s why he is our captain. He is such a good leader. He is a great guy to have in the team,” added Foster.

“He’s always geeing us up, no matter where you are, in meetings before the game, in the changing room, going out on the pitch, that’s you want from your captain and I think we are lucky and blessed to have him.

“He does it on the pitch in his actions as well, and when people see that as well they cannot help but follow suit.”

