Declan Rice set to choose England after Southgate talks
31/10/2018 - 10:18:36
Declan Rice is ready to pledge his international future to England.
Gareth Southgate is said to have convinced the West Ham star to turn his back on the Republic of Ireland.
Reports claim Rice made the decision after being invited to England's training facility at St George's Park.
It is understood Southgate made a presentation of statistical data showing how Rice would fit into his team.
