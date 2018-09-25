Declan Rice reported to be 'leaning towards' declaring for England

It looks like Declan Rice won't play for the Republic of Ireland, if reports this morning are anything to go by.

The West Ham player has been deliberating recently on whether his international future lies with Martin O'Neill's team or with England.

The 19-year-old missed Ireland's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales and their friendly with Poland, but still has time to declare for the Boys in Green ahead of next month’s Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

O'Neill had hoped to hand a competitive cap to the England born defender to secure his services at senior level, Rice has represented Ireland on three occasions in friendly games.

He told O’Neill that he would like more time to consider his options after talks with representatives from the English FA.

However, today's Daily Mail reports that Rice is "leaning toward" England.

The newspaper reports: "Rice's advisors insist that he is yet to make any decision but Sportsmail sources say he is leaning towards playing for Gareth Southgate's side."