Declan McBennett to replace Ryle Nugent as RTÉ's Head of Sport

By Stephen Barry

Declan McBennett has been appointed to replace Ryle Nugent as RTÉ's Head of Sport.

McBennett, who is currently Managing Editor of Live and Continuous News, will take over from Nugent in June.

The Monaghan native began working with RTÉ in 1999 and has experience across the news and sport departments, including as Editor of RTÉ News Now, RTÉ News Online and RTÉ News and Current Affairs.

"I very much look forward to working with the RTÉ Sports team and with all of the sporting organisations RTÉ partners with to ensure that quality coverage of our national teams and national games is delivered to the Irish audience," said McBennett.

"I’m delighted to be taking up the role as we head into a fantastic summer of sport with the GAA Championships, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the European Championships 2018."

RTÉ Director of Content Jim Jennings commented: "Declan has always shown his absolute commitment to public service media with a proven track record in delivering quality and trusted content to the audience.

"In a fiercely competitive sports market, I have no doubt that Declan will lead the RTÉ Sport team to further develop and evolve the quality sports coverage that Irish audiences turn to their national public service broadcaster for."