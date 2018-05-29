Declan Kidney returning to Munster with new side for pre-season friendly

Munster have confirmed two pre-season friendlies for August which will take place in Cork's Musgrave Park.

Former head coach Declan Kidney returns to Leeside, bringing his new club London Irish to face Munster on Friday, August 17.

Kidney joined Irish as a technical consultant last March before being announced as the new director of rugby earlier this month.

The Cork man won two Heineken Cups with Munster in 2006 and 2008 before winning a Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009.

Munster have also confirmed a friendly against English Premiership runners-up Exeter Chiefs on Friday, August 24.

The challenge matches will be the first to be played on the new modified 3G pitch at Musgrave Park.

Both games kick off at 7.30pm.