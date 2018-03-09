Declan Kidney and Les Kiss sign three-year deals at London Irish

Les Kiss has been appointed the new head coach of London Irish, while Declan Kidney joins the club as a technical consultant.

The appointments have reunited the coaching team that won the Grand Slam for Ireland in 2009.

The pair join the Aviva Premiership club with immediate effect.

Kidney and Kiss have each signed three-year deals which will remain in place regardless of whether the club are relegated this season.
