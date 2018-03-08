Declan Kidney and Les Kiss set to join London Irish management team

Two former coaches of Irish rugby, Declan Kidney and Les Kiss, are reportedly set to return to top-flight coaching at Aviva Premiership team London Irish.

According to The Telegraph, Kidney will be joined by former Ulster director of rugby in a new-look coaching team, which is expected to be unveiled next week.

Kidney, who during his tenure as Irish coach from 2008 to 2013, led Ireland to their Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009, has been working as director of sport at University College Cork since 2013.

Kiss left his position at Ulster in January after three years and had previously worked with the Irish senior side.

Nick Kennedy remains contracted to London Irish as the club's director of rugby and it is not known yet how the new appointments will impact on his position.

London Irish has only won two games in the league this season, with their next game at home to Gloucester on March 24th.