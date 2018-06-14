Dean Henderson commits to Manchester United after impressive Shrewsbury loan

England Under-21 goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract at Manchester United, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old, who had an impressive loan spell at Shrewsbury last season, has committed to the Old Trafford outfit until 2020, with the option of a further year.

Henderson’s performances for the Shrews, which earned him a place in the PFA League One Team of the Year, attracted interest from elsewhere but he was keen to stay with United.

Henderson told MUTV: “I’m really delighted. Coming off the back of last season and playing games at Shrewsbury and having a good season there, to return to the biggest club in the world and put pen to paper again is a great achievement for me and my family. It’s another dream come true.

“Obviously, there was a lot of interest after last season, when I’ve done well going out and playing but United are the biggest club in the world and have been my club since day one so, of course, they are always first in my mind.”

Henderson has previously had spells at Stockport and Grimsby.

