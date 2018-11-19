Dead leg for O'Mahony as seven Ireland players return to provinces

A clutch of Ireland players have returned to their provinces ahead of Saturday's Test with the United States.

Kieran Marmion has returned to Connacht, while Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Dan Leavy, Rob Kearney, James Ryan and Jordan Larmour have all gone back to Leinster.

Leavy is to have a neck strain managed at the province.

The Ireland coaching team have also confirmed that Peter O'Mahony suffered a dead leg in the win over the All Blacks and he remains with the squad.

There was good news in Munster as it was revealed today that Conor Murray has returned to full training.

The scrum-half has not played since last June and could be set to play against Zebre on Sunday.

He joined Chris Farrell, who also returned from injury having suffered a knee injury in the Ireland camp during the Six Nations in March.

There was bad news, however, as it was revealed that Jean Kleyn is facing at least six weeks out having undergone surgery on a thumb injury.

The second row picked up the injury against the Cheetahs and will miss the two European Champions Cup games against Castres next month.

Leinster have confirmed that Sean O'Brien is to miss eight to 12 weeks after having surgery on the arm injury he picked up playing against Argentina.

The back-row is likely to miss the start of the 2019 Six Nations campaign.

Robbie Henshaw is also set for four to six weeks on the sideline with a hamstring strain.

It was also announced today that former Ireland prop Rodney Ah You has left Ulster.

The ex-Connacht front-row is joining English Premiership club Newcastle Falcons.

- Digital Desk; additional reporting from Steve Neville