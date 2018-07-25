Dead animal falling from the sky interrupts Scottish League Cup match
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a squirrel?
This was the question facing Queen’s Park and St Mirren fans in the Scottish League Cup on Tuesday night – minus the flying vehicle.
In the 90th minute the Saint Mirren keeper had to remove what at first appeared to be a dead squirrel from the pitch, after it was dropped by a passing seagull.
90' We've seen some strange things at Hampden but St Mirren keeper Craig Samson has just been forced to remove what looks like a dead squirrel dropped onto the pitch by a seagull. Entertainment at its best.— Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) July 24, 2018
The remarkable tweet reporting the incident amused many online and the puns and gifs were flying off the shelves like hot cakes.
That's nuts.— Gordon Robertson (@GordRobertson) July 24, 2018
However, perhaps they spoke too soon.
There was a twist in the tail – it transpired it wasn’t a squirrel at all, but a pigeon.
🕷We are saddened to confirm that one of our well respected pigeons passed away tonight during our @Betfred Cup game against @saintmirrenfc at @Hampdenpark Our thoughts are with his flock at this sad time pic.twitter.com/V5pzAYSN0G— Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) July 24, 2018
Amazing scenes – who would have thought a goalless Tuesday night game could produce so much drama?
Well, according to some, it’s to be expected in Scottish football.
Sum up Scottish football in fewer than 280 characters. https://t.co/K0aowBkXC3— HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 24, 2018
Queen’s Park tweeting a photo of a decapitated pigeon? Buckle up kids because Scottish football is driving this train and it will never stop. https://t.co/cRLxNj3uiY— Robert Borthwick (@RFBorthwick) July 24, 2018
As if losing one of their noble pigeons wasn’t enough, Queen’s Park lost the match 5-4 on penalties.
🕷MATCH ANALYSIS | 🎥Penalty shoot out from last n ight's @Betfred Cup game against @saintmirrenfc now available on QPTV pic.twitter.com/4tjC4nXARk— Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) July 25, 2018
A tough evening to be a Spiders fan.
