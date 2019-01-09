De La Salle to face Midleton in Harty Cup semi following defeat of St Colmans College

De La Salle College Waterford 1-14 - 0-14 St Colman’s College Cork

De La Salle College has set up a semi-final date with Midleton CBS in the Dr Harty Cup following their blistering first-half performance at the Fraher Field that saw them claim victory over St Colman’s College. It will be an interesting last four tie as these sides already shared the spoils when they met in the group stages back in November.

St.Coleman's Jack Scannell with the sliothar against De La Salle's Eoghan O'Reilly and Gavin Corbett during their Harty Cup Quarterv final match in Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Photo Sean Byrne

De La Salle, who finished runners-up in Group B, hit the ground running. They were ahead 0-5 to nil after just 11 minutes – free-takers Tom Gallagher and Cormac Power leading the way. Goalkeeper Mark Kilgannon pulled off a fine save too from Brian Roche. A 13th minute point from James Kearney opened the St Colman’s account, and while they reduced the margin (0-6 to 0-3), De La Salle had stars all over the field.

Centre-back Cian Wadding was one of those and did his job to perfection. With quality ball going forward it wasn’t long before the Waterford team regained control. Excellent work by corner-back Sean Harney led to the only goal of the game after he fed Kevin Mahony. The midfielder sent in a high delivery which was finished to the net by Alan Kirwan in the 20th minute.

They maintained their dominance right up to the break courtesy of some spectacular point-taking from Eoghan Reilly and Power, at this juncture they led 1-10 to 0-6. Late points from St Colman’s Brian Roche, Darragh Flynn and David Lardner kept them in touch.

The Fermoy school fought back hitting four unanswered points – midfielders Eoin Carey and Darragh Flynn among those on target. Meanwhile, it took De La Salle 21 minutes to register in the second-half, a Paddy Leavey free. Their nerves were well tested as Conor Barry reduced the gap to one point in the 61st minute.

De La Salle's Mark Fitzgerald in action with St.Coleman's Eoin Roche during their Harty Cup Quarterv final match in Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Photo Sean Byrne

With the tension mounting, it was 15-year-old Mark Fitzgerald who pointed much to the delight of the Déise followers in the big crowd. A Power free in the fourth minute of stoppage made the victory safe.

Scorers for DLS: C Power (0-6, 0-5 frees), A Kirwin (1-0), T Gallagher (0-3 frees), P Leavey (0-1 free) and E Reilly (0-2 each), M Fitzgerald (0-1).

Scorers for St Colman’s: D Lardner (frees) and D Flynn (0-4 each), E Carey (0-3, 0-2 frees), J Kearney, B Roche and C Barry (0-1 each).

DLS: M Kilgannon (Ballygunner); S Harney (Ballygunner), D Kenneally (De La Salle), S O’Neill (Ballygunner); T Gallagher (Ballygunner), C Wadding (Roanmore), C Ryan (Roanmore, Capt); K Mahony (Ballygunner), P Leavey (Ballygunner); A Kirwin (Mount Sion), S Walsh (De La Salle), M Fitzgerald (Passage East); E Reilly (Passage East), C Power (Ballygunner), G Corbett (Ballygunner).

Subs: R Halloran (De La Salle) for S Walsh (48), H White (Roanmore) for G Corbett (52), M Cummins (Passage East) for A Kirwin (59).

St Colman’s: B Hogan (Bride Rovers); C O’Brien (St Catherine’s), J Scannell (Fermoy), L Ahearne (Fermoy); L Doocey (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers, J-Capt), G Lardner (Fermoy); E Carey (Kilworth), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); P O’Flynn (Bride Rovers), J Kearney (Castlelyons), D Lardner (Fermoy); C Ryan (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers, J-Capt), D Morrison (Castlelyons).

Subs: P O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for C Ryan (40), C Barry (Bride Rovers) for D Morrison (44), P Roche (Castlelyons) for L Doocey (57).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).