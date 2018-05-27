DC United boss Olsen hopeful of Rooney deal

DC United remain hopeful that Wayne Rooney will soon join them from Everton.

Rooney was in the American capital Washington DC this week for talks about joining the Major League Soccer side.

“There is interest in Wayne Rooney from our end and I think there is interest from his end too,” DC United head coach Ben Olsen said after his side’s 1-1 draw at LAFC in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

“I hope it can get over the line because he’s a very good player who can help us.

“He would be a great player for this league.”

The former England captain visited DC’s new Audi Field home on Thursday as his move from Eveton inched closer.

It is understood personal details are agreed on a deal which would see the 32-year-old sign for DC United until the 2020 MLS season.

But Olsen added: “Nothing is done, so I don’t want to get into talk of arrival until he actually arrives.

“Nothing is ever done in this world and when you’re looking at a deal of this scope and size.

“We’ll see, but hopefully we can get it done.”

- Press Association