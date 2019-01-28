Davy Fitzgerald confirmed as Sixmilebridge senior hurling coach

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be double-jobbing in 2019 having been confirmed as Sixmilebridge senior hurling coach over the weekend.

At the Sixmilebridge AGM on Friday evening, former Clare hurling selector Tim Crowe was ratified as the club’s senior hurling manager for the forthcoming season, with Fitzgerald announced as coach.

Fitzgerald is no stranger to working with multiple teams during a season, having overseen LIT during his time as Clare manager, as well as the first two years of his Wexford reign.

The two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper stepped down as the college’s Fitzgibbon Cup manager, after 16 years at the helm, towards the end of last year.

Fitzgerald also helped out with the Ardrahan camogie team which won the 2018 Galway senior championship and were yesterday beaten by Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club semi-final.

Sixmilebridge last won the Clare SHC in 2017, losing out to Cratloe at the quarter-final stage in 2018.