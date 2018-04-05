David Warner vows to be 'better person' after accepting 12-month ban

David Warner has accepted the 12-month ban dished out by Cricket Australia and stressed he is "truly sorry" for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

The former Australia vice-captain was regarded as the ringleader as the tourists were caught attempting to manipulate the condition of the ball in last month's third Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

Australia's David Warner. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

He posted on Twitter on Thursday: "I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

Skipper Steve Smith was also banned for a year, with opening batsman Cameron Bancroft suspended for nine months following a CA investigation which revealed he had used sandpaper to try to alter the state of the ball.

The Australian Cricketers' Association on Tuesday called on CA to reconsider the sanctions imposed on the players, saying they did not follow precedent for the type of offence.

But Smith and Bancroft both announced on Wednesday that they would not be appealing against their bans.

Steve Smith.

CA later on Thursday issued a media release acknowledging the news that all three players had accepted their suspensions.

The organisation's chief executive James Sutherland said: "The events of Cape Town have severely affected the game.

"It has also been humbling to be reminded of the passion all Australians have for our great game.

"These are significant penalties for professional cricketers. They were not imposed lightly.

We know the players will return to playing the game they love, and in doing so, we hope they rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans.

