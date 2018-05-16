David Moyes’ West Ham reign in numbers

David Moyes has left his role as West Ham manager, six months after his appointment as Slaven Bilic’s successor.

Here, we take a statistical look at the Scot’s managerial career.

6 – this was Moyes’ sixth job in management following earlier spells at Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

6 – the manager in 2013 signed a six-year contract with United; he would therefore still have a year left on that contract if he had remained at Old Trafford but has since instead worked at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham

11 – years in charge at Everton, from 2002 to 2013, longer than in all his other managerial jobs combined.

29.03 – Moyes’ win percentage at West Ham. He took over when they were in the relegation zone and led them to 13th, where they finished nine points clear of the bottom three. Of those who have previously managed the club for two or more games, only Gianfranco Zola has a lower win percentage.

3 – the Scot has been named LMA manager of the year on three occasions, in 2003, 2005 and 2009 during his reign at Everton, in which he also won 10 manager of the month awards.

1 – he has won just one top-level trophy, the 2013 Community Shield with Manchester United.

9 – Moyes was West Ham’s ninth permanent manager of the Premier League era, and only the 16th in their history.

- Press Association