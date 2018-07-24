David McGoldrick joins growing Irish contingent at Sheffield United

David McGoldrick has joined the growing Irish contingent at Sheffield United.

The Republic of Ireland forward has signed a one-year deal at Bramall Lane having impressed manager Chris Wilder during a trial period.

McGoldrick was released by Ipswich at the end of a season in which he scored eight times in 24 appearances.

He joins fellow internationals Enda Stevens and John Egan.

Egan joined last week from Brentford, where he was club captain.

McGoldrick said: "I've been here for just over a week now and I've got a real feel for the club.

"I'm from down the road in Nottingham and I know of the traditions of this big, big club, so I was champing at the bit really to come and prove myself.

"The club speaks for itself and there is some really quality amongst the squad, with a few additions, I don't see why we can't be pushing at the top of the division."

The 30-year-old added: "The lads have been fantastic with me and so have the coaching staff, they've made me feel welcome and comfortable and now I want to repay the faith the manager has shown in me.

"This is a move that excites me, it close to my family roots, but I've not come here to sit around, I want to play and contribute to a successful season.

"The manager is a Blade through and through. He's told me what he wants and demands, but I'm a player that will always give it my all."

Digital Desk