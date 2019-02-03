David Dunne goal helps Wexford claim four point win over Cork

CORK 0-17 - 1-18 WEXFORD

Wexford took the honours in this Division 1A clash, though the terrible underfoot conditions in Pairc Ui Chaoimh dominated discussion among the 6,897 in the stadium.

Cork's Tim O'Mahony under pressure from Wexford's Diarmuid O'Keeffe. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Cork defended the City End and Anthony Nash had to save well from Conor McDonald in the opening seconds. The home side stretched to a 0-3 to 0-1 lead early on, with Wexford’s shooting wayward in response.

Patrick Horgan’s accuracy from placed balls kept Cork ahead in a routine opening quarter, though Cathal Dunbar brought Wexford within one on 18 minutes, 0-5 to 0-4.

It took Wexford another five minutes to find an equaliser, through Paudie Foley’s long range effort, but a quick Aidan Walsh brace restored Cork’s advantage.

Wexford then struck for goal on 27 minutes, a long Kevin Foley ball breaking kindly to David Dunne, who touched the ball home from close range: 1-7 to 0-9.

Cork hit four wides in a row trying to equalise before Walsh did so on the stroke of half-time.

Sub Rory O’Connor and Diarmuid O’Keeffe gave Wexford a two point lead soon after the restart and Walsh had his fourth in response, though Cork might have had a goal from the same attack.

Another Jack O’Connor free was answered by a Cooper point, leaving the score 1-10 to 0-12 on 44 minutes. O’Connor then swapped frees with Horgan, that narrow margin being maintained.

Daniel Kearney levelled for Cork as the final quarter loomed only for O’Connor to point another free; Rory O’Connor added a fine point from play but Conor Lehane struck for Cork; 1-13 to 0-15.

Paudie Foley’s long range free gave Wexford two points to spare and Cork hit three wides in a row entering the last ten minutes.

Jack O’Connor hit another free and added his first from play to stretch Wexford’s lead to four with six minutes left, though sub Shane Kingston got one back for Cork.

Simon Donohue made it a four point game again, however and Dunbar’s third from play made the game safe for the visitors.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-5, frees); A. Walsh (0-4); T. O’Mahony, B. Cooper (0-2 each); C. Murphy, C. Lehane, D. Kearney, S. Kingston (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: J. O’Connor (0-6, 5 frees); D. Dunne (1-0), C. Dunbar (0-3); R. O’Connor, D. O’Keeffe, P. Foley (1 free)(0-2 each); S. Murphy, C. McDonald (free), S. Donohue (0-1 each).

CORK: A. Nash, S. O’Donoghue, D. Cahalane, C. O’Sullivan, C. Joyce, T. O’Mahony, M. Coleman, B. Cooper, C. Murphy, C. Cahalane, M. O’Halloran, D. Kearney, C. Lehane, A. Walsh, P. Horgan.

Subs: L. Meade for C. Cahalane (25); D. Dalton for Lehane (63); G. Millerick for O’Sullivan (68).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning, D. Reck, M. O’Hanlon, D. Byrne, S. Donohue, P. Foley, S. Murphy, D. O’Keeffe, K. Foley, P. Morris, D. Dunne, J. O’Connor, C. Dunbar, C. McDonald, L. Og McGovern.

Subs: R. O’Connor for Dunne (HT); L. Chin for McGovern (46); A. Byrne for Morris (63); H. Kehoe for McDonald (68).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick)