David Clifford to miss start of Kerry campaign
18/10/2018
David Clifford is set to miss the start of Kerry's National League campaign.
The All Star-nominated forward requires surgery on a shoulder injury, but will wait until East Kerry are finished in the county championship.
They face Dingle in a semi final replay this weekend, with Dr. Crokes awaiting the winners in the final the following week.
Clifford's absence will be a further blow to new Kerry manager Peter Keane, who's seen Kieran Donaghy, Darran O'Sullivan, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher all retire in the past few months.
- Digital Desk
